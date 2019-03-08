Rima Das roots for more female filmmakers

Mumbai: National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das says that she would like to see more women in the film industry to make a name for themselves.

Earlier this week, she won the Dublin Film Critics Circle Jury Award for Best Director for her movie "Bulbul Can Sing". For the same movie, she will be conferred the ‘Someone to Watch' award at the Cleveland International Film Festival, which will begin on March 27.

"Both 'Village Rockstars' and 'Bulbul Can Sing' have strong women characters at the centre. It's wonderful that the critics and audiences alike are very receptive to such stories. It also goes on to reiterate that it doesn't matter whether the film is helmed by a male or female filmmaker," Rima said in a statement.

"I strongly believe that 'content is queen' and I would like to see more and more women in the industry make a name for themselves and open windows for fellow women in the process," added the filmmaker.

"Village Rockstars", an Assamese movie, was selected as India's official entry to the Oscars 2019.