Rohanpreet Singh feels honoured to be birthday girl Neha Kakkar’s husband, calls wife ‘my queen’

New Delhi: Indian Idol judge and singer Neha Kakkar rang in her birthday on Sunday (June 6). This is Neha’s first birthday after getting married to Rohanpreet Singh.

The singer’s husband is head over heels in love with his wife and wished her on her birthday with a long mushy post on Instagram.

“Hey My Love My Queen & The @nehakakkar Today Is Your Birthday Mujhe Kehna hai ke Jitni Care Maine Aapki Ab Tak Ki Hai, Aane waale Har Ek Din, Main Iss Se Zyada Care Karunga… Aap Mujhe Har Ik Way Mein Bht Pyare Lagte ho. Main Promise krta hun Main Bhi Aapko Har Khushi Doonga.. I’m Honored to be Your Husband. I Promise to Love You Each and Every Minute of Our Lives. Happy Birthday My Love. I Hope When You Read This, You Will Smile!! I always feel Blessed when you are Next to Me. You are Forever Mine!!! God Bless You Nehu My Queen,” read Rohanpreet’s post.

Check it out:

Neha also took to her Instagram stories to reveal that Rohanpreet got her a bag full of yummy goodies for her birthday breakfast. However, the sweetest in the jute bag was a handwritten note by Rohanpreet for Neha.

The beautiful couple last month released an adorable Punjabi track ‘Khad tenu main dassa’ which captures the banter of a married couple. The song has been trending since its release and has garnered more than 22 million views on YouTube.

Neha and Rohanpreet got hitched on October 24, 2020, in an Anand Karaj and a traditional Hindu ceremony, soon after they started dating.