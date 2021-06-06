Neha Kakkar birthday special: Take a look at her most romantic moments with hubby Rohanpreet! - Watch

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar turns 33 today (June 6, 2021) and there's no one more excited about her birthday than Neha herself! The Indian Idol 12 judge has come a long way in her career and earned immense success and fame in recent years. While she has her fans to thank for their support, the real anchor in Neha's life is her hubby Rohanpreet Singh who has showered her with love every step of the way.

The two mushy couple often take to Instagram to upload funny, adorable videos and openly express their love online. On the occasion of Neha's birthday, let's take a trip down memory lane and watch their cutest moments as a couple.

Check out this video from time they watched fireworks together on Diwali and cherished each other's presence.

Neha wishes her hubby Rohanpreet with a romantic video on their first month anniversary as a married couple.

Two hilarious clips of Neha and Rohanpreet goofing around as they often do.

Here's a BTS video from their latest music video together 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa'

Neha and Rohanpreet first met while shooting for the music video of 'Nehu Da Vyah' in August 2020 and fell head over heels in love with each other after their meeting. The lovebirds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in October 2020 with a wedding ceremony in Delhi and reception in Chandigarh. Professionally, they’ve collaborated on two songs - 'Khayaal Rakhya Kar' and 'Nehu Da Vyaah'.

Happy Birthday, Neha Kakkar!