Ruhi Singh flaunts her bikini body as she poses by a pool - Take a look

Credit: Instagram/ @ruhisingh12

New Delhi: Actress-model Ruhi Singh took to social media to share glimpses of her “quick vacation” in Goa. On Sunday (December 20) she shared pictures and videos from her verified Instagram handle as soon as she had landed in Goa.

The model is seen soaking in the sun as she poses in a leopard print bikini by the pool with a pink flamingo pool-float in the background. 

She shared a similar picture of herself by the pool on Monday morning but in a different pose. In the second picture Ruhii Singh uploaded, she is seen standing and looks absolutely stunning as she points the toe of her front foot forward. She captioned this post saying “Living my best life much?”

Check out Ruhi Singh’s gorgeous pictures below:

 

 

 

Ruhi Singh made her Bollywood debut with the film Calendar Girls in 2015, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. On the work front she is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming Telugu film Mosagullu which also will be starring actors Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal.

 

