Saif Ali Khan doubts if Sara, Kareena Kapoor watched 'Sacred Games'

Mumbai: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is all set to return in the digital space with the second season of the Netflix show "Sacred Games". The first season of the show, as well as Saif`s role of Inspector Sartaj Singh, received overwhelming response from all quarters. Saif, however, surprises you saying that he doubts if his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, and daughter, actress Sara Ali Khan, has watched the show yet.

"I doubt if either of them (has) watched the show (in the) the way the audience did," Saif revealed, during an interaction with the media in between shooting for the show. "I have received feedback from people who religiously watch the show and some of them revisited it and loved it. However, I do not think back home, either of them have watched it because I didn`t get any feedback!" he added.

"That is ok. We did not make the series to show it to them (his family), but (to) the audience. I am glad that the first season is well-received, and I know that the second season is power-packed." he added.

The second season of the show premieres on August 15.

Apart from `Sacred Games`, the actor has films such as "Lal Kaptaan" and "Jawaani Janeman" coming up.