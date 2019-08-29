close

Saif Ali Khan has the most amazing sense of humour: Tabu

The two actors have previously worked in films such as "Tu Chor Main Sipahi" and "Hum Saath-Saath Hain". 

Saif Ali Khan has the most amazing sense of humour: Tabu

New Delhi: Actress Tabu, who will soon be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming film "Jawaani Jaaneman", says the actor has the most amazing sense of humour.

"Saif is amazing. He has the most amazing sense of humour. There are very few people who have a great sense of humour and Saif is one of them," Tabu told IANS.

"I knew the whole collaboration will be great. For somebody I have know for almost 30 years. Since our first films. We known each other as friends and we have worked with each other," she added. 

"Jawaani Jaaneman" also marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaia F. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is a romantic comedy drama.

The film will release on November 29.

 

