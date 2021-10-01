हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan reveals son Ibrahim is assisting Karan Johar on a film!

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Saif said that his older son Ibrahim is assisting director Karan Johar on an undisclosed film.

Saif Ali Khan reveals son Ibrahim is assisting Karan Johar on a film!
File photo

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed that his son Ibrahim is assisting filmmaker Karan Johar in a film to learn the nuances of filmmaking.

Saif spoke with host Siddharth Kannan in an interview for the latter's YouTube channel.

While Ibrahim is ready to enter Bollywood, Saif revealed that he is first understanding the filmmaking process by being behind the camera.

Talking about the different stages, his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh are at, Saif said: "They are all different. Ibrahim is assisting on a Karan Johar movie and sharing that, and talking about what his dreams and ideas are."

Watch the video here:

 

Further he said: "Sara is older and we have a very different equation and of course, Taimur is looking to you for guidance and all that, Jeh is just smiling and drooling (laughs), much more my mental age than any of them. He's the newborn of course. They are different, luckily and interestingly, as Sara said, every decade of my life has had a kid. From the 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, so that's what it is. I'm different too."

While it is unclear which film Karan is Ibrahim assisting on, it is said to be the filmmaker's next 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Saif Ali KhanIbrahim Ali KhanKaran Johar
Next
Story

Shweta Tiwari reacts after getting custody of son Reyansh, says 'Abhinav Kohli painted me as bad mother'

Must Watch

PT8M25S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Oct 01, 2021