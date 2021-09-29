हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur gets matching tattoo with Ibrahim Ali Khan at Inaaya's birthday bash, Kareena shares pic

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of his son Taimur showing off his matching tattoo with half-brother Ibrahim Ali Khan at Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday party.

Taimur gets matching tattoos with Ibrahim Ali Khan at Inaaya&#039;s birthday bash, Kareena shares pic
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who attended their cousin Inaaya Kemmu's birthday party today, ended up getting matching colourful paint tattoos on their forearms. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who too made it to the bash alongside her toddler Jeh, shared the picture of Tim Tim and Ibrahim showing off their matching tattoos.

The picture was originally shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan on his Instagram account. 

Taimur, who is known to be quite a poser, gave a killer expression to the camera, looking thrilled about getting his arm painted along with his elder brother, and flashed a bright smile. Take a look at their picture below:

Taimur Ali Khan

(

Saif Ali Khan is the father to four children. He has Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his ex-wife Amrita Singh; and Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan from his second wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. 

While Sara appeared to have skipped the birthday bash due to reasons not known to us, the Khan parivaar, including Ibrahim, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh were spotted by paparazzi arriving at Soha Ali Khan's Khar's residence to attend Inaaya's birthday party. 

Earlier in the day, Soha dropped several photos of the decoration on her Instagram that gave her fans a glimpse of Inaaya's 'Unicorn land' party. Kareena Kapoor too had shared an adorable black and white photo of Inaaya along with a beautiful birthday note for the little girl. 

Speaking of Ibrahim, he is expected to be making his debut in Bollywood soon. Although there has been no confirmation on the same yet, Ibrahim has already shown interest in the cine world by appearing on the covers of a few magazines. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Taimur Ali KhanIbrahim Ali KhanKareena Kapoor KhanInaaya Naumi KemmuSara Ali KhanJehangir Ali KhanBollywood
Next
Story

Heavily pregnant Neha Dhupia flaunts baby bump as she attends birthday party with daughter, see photos

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Israel pavilion opens Dubai's Expo 2020