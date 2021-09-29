Taimur gets matching tattoo with Ibrahim Ali Khan at Inaaya's birthday bash, Kareena shares pic

NEW DELHI: Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who attended their cousin Inaaya Kemmu's birthday party today, ended up getting matching colourful paint tattoos on their forearms. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who too made it to the bash alongside her toddler Jeh, shared the picture of Tim Tim and Ibrahim showing off their matching tattoos.

The picture was originally shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan on his Instagram account.

Taimur, who is known to be quite a poser, gave a killer expression to the camera, looking thrilled about getting his arm painted along with his elder brother, and flashed a bright smile. Take a look at their picture below:

Saif Ali Khan is the father to four children. He has Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his ex-wife Amrita Singh; and Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan from his second wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

While Sara appeared to have skipped the birthday bash due to reasons not known to us, the Khan parivaar, including Ibrahim, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh were spotted by paparazzi arriving at Soha Ali Khan's Khar's residence to attend Inaaya's birthday party.

Earlier in the day, Soha dropped several photos of the decoration on her Instagram that gave her fans a glimpse of Inaaya's 'Unicorn land' party. Kareena Kapoor too had shared an adorable black and white photo of Inaaya along with a beautiful birthday note for the little girl.

Speaking of Ibrahim, he is expected to be making his debut in Bollywood soon. Although there has been no confirmation on the same yet, Ibrahim has already shown interest in the cine world by appearing on the covers of a few magazines.