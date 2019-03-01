Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh sing and dance to a medley of Bollywood songs—Watch

New Delhi: It isn't every day that we see Bollywood superstars singing as well as dancing together to some of the most iconic songs. In some videos that have gone viral on the internet, Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and others can be seen dancing, as well as singing their hearts out as they attend a get-together. The videos are a pure delight to look at and fans can't stop expressing their love for the actors.

Check out the videos here, as shared by a fan club on Instagram:

Now that sure does look like a mini-concert in itself!

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his next film 'Bharat'. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and others. It is one of the biggest releases of the year and is slated to hit the screens on June 5.

Riteish, on the other hand, is basking in the success of his latest release 'Total Dhamaal'. The film has turned out to be a money spinner at the box office and is inching close to the Rs 100 crore mark within just a week of its release.