topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan gets mobbed at Mahesh Manjrekar's 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat' launch

Recently, it was reported that Salman Khan will now be provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai police as the actor is perceived to be under threat. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 02:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Salman Khan gets mobbed at Mahesh Manjrekar's 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat' launch

NEW DELHI: Superstar Salman Khan made a special appearance at the launch of his friend and actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming Marathi film 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat'. The film features Akshay Kumar in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and will mark his debut in the Marathi film industry. 

A TOI report claimed that Salman, who graced the event held last night in Mumbai, was thronged by fans, despite heavy security guarding him. The actor reportedly got mobbed at the event. 

The actor looked dapper in an all-black ensemble at the film launch. Take a look at his photos from the event below:

Salman Khan

Salman Khan

Salman Khan

Salman Khan

Recently, it was reported that Salman Khan will now be provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai police as the actor is perceived to be under threat. As per ANI, the Maharashtra state government took the step after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier this year. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in a guest appearance in south actor Chiranjeevi's film ‘Godfather’. He will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on April 23, 2023. Apart from that, he will also be seen in ‘Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan’.  

 

Live Tv

Salman Khansalman khan mobbedAkshay KumarMahesh ManjrekarVedat Marathe Veer Daudle SaatMarathi film

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing level of pollution in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA | Watch Non-Stop News; November 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?