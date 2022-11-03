Salman Khan gets mobbed at Mahesh Manjrekar's 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat' launch

NEW DELHI: Superstar Salman Khan made a special appearance at the launch of his friend and actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming Marathi film 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat'. The film features Akshay Kumar in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and will mark his debut in the Marathi film industry.

A TOI report claimed that Salman, who graced the event held last night in Mumbai, was thronged by fans, despite heavy security guarding him. The actor reportedly got mobbed at the event.

The actor looked dapper in an all-black ensemble at the film launch. Take a look at his photos from the event below:

Recently, it was reported that Salman Khan will now be provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai police as the actor is perceived to be under threat. As per ANI, the Maharashtra state government took the step after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in a guest appearance in south actor Chiranjeevi's film ‘Godfather’. He will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on April 23, 2023. Apart from that, he will also be seen in ‘Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan’.