close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha spend time with kids on 'Dabangg 3' set

Actress-turned-politician Bina Kak shared a string of photographs of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha and the cast and crew of 'Dabangg 3' spending some quality time with special children on the film's set.

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha spend time with kids on &#039;Dabangg 3&#039; set

Jaipur: Actress-turned-politician Bina Kak on Wednesday shared a string of photographs of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, actress Sonakshi Sinha and the cast and crew of "Dabangg 3" spending some quality time with special children on the film's set.

In one photograph, shared on Bina's Instagram, Salman can be seen dancing with one of the kids. 

"Dancing on the sets. Salman Khan spending quality time with children of Umang Jaipur on the sets of 'Dabangg 3'. Special tent was put up for children and they were treated with patties, wafers and pastries by the crew. They all had a ball with their favourite bhaijaan," Bina captioned the image.

In another image, Sonakshi and Bina were seen posing with a group of children.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sonakshi with special children of Umang on the sets of Dabangg3 @aslisona @umangschool

A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina) on

"Sonakshi with special children of Umang on the sets of 'Dabangg 3'," she captioned it. 

"Dabangg 3" is directed by Prabhudheva, and produced by Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan. The film will also launch a new face - Saiee, daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

According to reports, the budding actress will play the love interest of superstar Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Panday.

"Dabangg 3" is set to release on December 20.

Tags:
Salman KhanSonakshi Sinhasalman khan sonakshi sinhaDabangg 3
Next
Story

Varun Dhawan performs daring stunt on speed boat

Must Watch

PT3M11S

Delhi: Yamuna breaches danger mark