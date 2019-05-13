close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman took over two hours to look old in 'Bharat'

Salman took over two hours to look old in 'Bharat'

Salman took over two hours to look old in &#039;Bharat&#039;

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan's transformation to looking old in the forthcoming film "Bharat" took almost two-and-a-half hours.

Talking about the "Dabangg" star's transformation, the film's director Ali Abbas Zafar said: "This was a difficult task and one has to be very patient with the procedure. It took almost two-and-a-half hours to transform Salman into an older avatar. He had to try over 20 different moustaches and beards for this look."

Zafar said that Salman did an amazing job when he was told that this particular character is very important in the film.

The film, which is set to release on Eid, also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover.

The film is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film "Ode To My Father". It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. 

Tags:
Salman KhanBharatTabuJackie ShroffDisha PataniNora Fatehi
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone shares hilarious video of mother Ujjala, reveals where she got her acting chops from

Must Watch

PT1M26S

Top 10: Watch top 10 election news stories of the day