Sanjay Mishra, Ram Kapoor to star in 'Bahut Hua Sammaan'

Mumbai: Actors Sanjay Mishra and Ram Kapoor will be seen together in a comedy film titled "Bahut Hua Sammaan".

The film is being directed by Ashish Shukla.

"Our film is an exciting caper comedy based in Benaras, and I am thrilled that I get to explore this space with my film with such a stellar ensemble cast. My endeavour is to create something that can dent the prevalent pop culture that surrounds us, with a sense of sharp wit and irony, in a racy comedy of errors," Shukla said.

"Bahut Hua Sammaan" revolves around the lives of two young engineering students known for their quick con jobs in the college circuit.

Choreographer-turned-actor Raghav Juyal and debutant Abhishek Chauhan will be essaying the role of the students.