Sapna Choudhary ditches her desi look, slays in a tank top and ripped jeans—See pics

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary often takes the internet by storm with her desi avatar. A couple of weeks ago, Sapna announced her brand new song 'Gulabo Chori' which will be out soon. She made the announcement on social media app Instagram, wherein she has over 2 million followers.

Sapna is an avid social media user and often makes important announcements via Insta. The other times, she posts pictures of herself, making fans go gaga over her.

In her latest Instagram post, we see the talented singer striking a pose in an orange tank top and ripper jeas. She also has a neon green jacket to complete the look.

Check out her pics here:

Sapna became a household name after she participated in one of the most popular shows of Indian television, 'Bigg Boss'. She was seen in season 11 of the show and remained in limelight during her stint.

Post 'Bigg Boss', she made her Bollywood debut with an item number 'Hatt Ja Tau' from 'Veerey Di Wedding' that released in 2018. She has also featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

Coming to Bhojpuri cinema, Sapna was seen in a song titled Mere Samne Aake from Ravi Kishan starrer 'Bairi Kangana 2'. However, it was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.