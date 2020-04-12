Sapna Choudhary spreads awareness about coronavirus with an interesting must-watch video

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary is using the Instagram platform to raise awareness about the deadly coronavirus in an interesting way. Recently, she shared a video about the same and along with other Haryanvi actors, she told her viewers about the dos and don’ts related to the disease and how important it is to wear masks, maintain personal hygiene and abide by the lockdown instructions.

While sharing the video, she said that it’s important for the people across India to unite and help in eradicating the deadly disease.

Watch the video here:

India continues to battle against the coronavirus pandemic as the total number of positive cases across the country reached 7,529 on Sunday morning while the death toll stood at 242. A complete lockdown till April 14 was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March and owing to the current situation, the lockdown is likely to be extended till April 30. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sapna is currently basking in the success of her new music video ‘Balam Auto’, which in just a few days took over YouTube. It is a peppy Haryanvi track sung by Vandana Jangir, featuring Sapna Choudhary and Naveen Naru.

Sapna became a household name after featuring in 'Bigg Boss 11'. She made her Bollywood debut by starring in a special dance sequence 'Hatt Ja Tau' in 'Veerey Ki Wedding' and followed it up with 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from the film 'Nanu Ki Janu' and a song titled 'Love Bite'. She was recently seen in a track titled 'Panihari'. Sapna is now equally famous in the Punjabi and Bhojpuri industries.