Sara Ali Khan gives a top-notch twist to the regular saree and we love it! Pic inside

New Delhi: The gorgeous and much-talented Sara Ali Khan wins the internet each time she posts a new picture. And when she is gracing the cover of Femina India, how can it not get the netizen's attention! The star kid turned cover girl for the popular magazine recently and looked absolutely stunning in a white outfit.

She has now shared yet another pic from the magazine shoot and this time, the actress gives major outfit goals! She is seen wearing a white saree paired with a long shrug and a super chic belt.

Don't believe us? Take a look at Sara's Insta post yourself:

Did your mind scream 'Boho-Chic'?

On the work front, Sara recently started shooting with Varun Dhawan for 'Coolie No. 1'. It will be interesting to see her with the heartthrob and expectations are already soaring high from the film. Helmed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name.

It is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

Sara will also be seen along with rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal'.