Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is her own 'sapno ki rani' and this childhood pic is proof!

Her contemporary and another promising young actress Ananya Panday dropped a comment too. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: B-Towner Sara Ali Khan has upped her Instagram game like a pro! Her posts are refreshing and likewise, garner the attention of fans and colleagues. For example, she recently shared a major throwback picture of her childhood, dressed up like a queen and too awwdorable for words.

But it is her caption which caught everyone's attention. She wrote: मेरे सपनों की रानी... hamesha main hi thi... 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

And guess what? Her contemporary and another promising young actress Ananya Panday dropped a comment too. 

On the work front, Sara made her debut into movies in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'. She has David Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1' in her kitty with Varun Dhawan which will release this year. 

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is keeping fans entertained with her 'knock knock' home videos with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan amid quarantine break. Their funny videos and goofy pictures often break the internet.

Younger brother Ibrahim is currently completing his higher education and is often seen playing cricket with his pals when in town. 

 

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanAnanya PandayIbrahim Ali KhanSara Ali Khan pics
