Scroll through some more wonderful pics from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding album

New Delhi: Miheek Bajaj, wife of actor Rana Daggubati, has shared some wonderful pictures from their wedding and we can't thank her enough. Rana and Miheeka got married in a lavish wedding ceremony on August 8 in Hyderabad. Her post features the five important people of her life - Rana, her parents, her brother and his wife. The album has photos of Miheeka with each of them and she shared it with some beautiful captions.

For Rana, his wife wrote, "My love, my life, my heart, my soul! Thank you for being everything I’ve ever dreamt of and so much more!! You make me a better person in life. I love you!"

Take a look:

Here are the other photos she shared:

Rana and Miheeka's wedding was a very private ceremony with just family members and close friends in attendance due to the coronavirus regulations.

On the guest list were top Telugu stars such as Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, besides Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, who is Rana's cousin.

See some more pictures from their wedding here:

Miheeka is an entrepreneur. She hails from a business family of Hyderabad. She is the founder of an interior design label and event management company named Dew Drop Design Studio.