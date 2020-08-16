हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rana Daggubati

Scroll through some more wonderful pics from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding album

Miheek Bajaj shared some pictures from the wedding and we can't thank her enough. 

Scroll through some more wonderful pics from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj&#039;s wedding album
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@miheeka

New Delhi: Miheek Bajaj, wife of actor Rana Daggubati, has shared some wonderful pictures from their wedding and we can't thank her enough. Rana and Miheeka got married in a lavish wedding ceremony on August 8 in Hyderabad. Her post features the five important people of her life - Rana, her parents, her brother and his wife. The album has photos of Miheeka with each of them and she shared it with some beautiful captions. 

For Rana, his wife wrote, "My love, my life, my heart, my soul! Thank you for being everything I’ve ever dreamt of and so much more!! You make me a better person in life. I love you!"

Take a look:

Here are the other photos she shared:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Always has my back! @buntybajaj

A post shared by miheeka (@miheeka) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My rock of Gibraltar! @samarthbaj

A post shared by miheeka (@miheeka) on

Rana and Miheeka's wedding was a very private ceremony with just family members and close friends in attendance due to the coronavirus regulations.   

On the guest list were top Telugu stars such as Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, besides Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, who is Rana's cousin.

See some more pictures from their wedding here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #ranawedsmiheeka ... the most adorable @miheeka  Welcome to the family ...  @reelsandframes

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations Rana & Miheeka !!!!!!!! now we’ll all live happily every after ranadaggubati @miheeka

A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela) on

Miheeka is an entrepreneur. She hails from a business family of Hyderabad. She is the founder of an interior design label and event management company named Dew Drop Design Studio.

Tags:
Rana DaggubatiMiheek Bajajrana daggubati and Miheek Bajajrana daggubati Miheek Bajaj wedding
Next
Story

Trending: 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon', the song MS Dhoni chose to announce retirement from international cricket

  • 25,89,682Confirmed
  • 49,980Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M16S

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina retire from international cricket