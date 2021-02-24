Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and others shower praises on Alia Bhatt, after Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser release

New Delhi: Ali Bhatt latest movie Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser released today (February 24) and has created a lot of buzz and admiration among movie lovers. The teaser has also impressed Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Shah Rukh Khan, who shared the screen space with Alia in 'Dear Zindagi' took to his Twitter account to share his love and best wishes for the film. "I always look forward to your work as an actor ‘little one’. And this one seems extremely special....and you....so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film @aliaa08," wrote King Khan.

Akshay Kumar also shared his excitement about the upcoming film and tweeted, "#GangubaiKathiawadi...had found the title itself very intriguing from the day I’d heard it...the teaser only adds to it! @aliaa08 along with #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir bring their A-game again, so looking forward to it"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is cherishing the success of her recently released memoir Unfinished is proud of Alia. "Alia!!!! I’m so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team. @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc," read Priyanka's tweet.

Actor Ranveer Singh, Mouni Roy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Alia Bhatt's best friend actor Akanksha Ranjan cannot stop gushing at the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser among various others.

Gangubai Kathiawadi has brought together for the first time director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia. The movie is about Gangubai who is a brothel matriarch in Kamathipura. The film also features actor Ajay Devgan and is expected to release on July 31, 2021, in theatres.