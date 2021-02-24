Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: Alia Bhatt makes a powerful impact- Watch

New Delhi: The much-anticipated teaser of Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ was dropped on Wednesday (February 24). The crime thriller is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The teaser shows Alia in the fierce avatar of Gangubai, the owner of a brothel in Kamathipura, Mumbai’s red light area. She can be seen sporting different looks in the movie but what remains constant is her big red bindi. Alia commands the screen with her presence and generates intrigue in the already awaited movie.

The teaser was released on the birthday of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Taking to Instagram, Alia wished Bhansali while sharing the teaser and wrote: “Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser. Happy Birthday Sir..I can think of no better way to celebrate you and your birthday. Presenting a part of my heart & soul. Meet .. Gangu!”

Check out the teaser below:

Earlier in the day, Alia had unveiled the new poster of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ along with its release date. In the poster, Alia can be seen donning a light green ethnic attire with a dupatta on her head. Sitting with her legs atop a chair, Alia strikes an intense look at the camera.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ and chronicles the story of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The movie will trace the rise of Gangubai from prostitution to becoming one of the most influential madams of Kamathipura.

The movie will hit the theatres on July 30, 2021.