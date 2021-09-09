हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan wants dancing lessons from wife Gauri Khan's mom after watching THIS video!

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted that he needed dancing lessons from his wife Gauri Khan's mother after watching a video shared by the latter.  

Shah Rukh Khan wants dancing lessons from wife Gauri Khan&#039;s mom after watching THIS video!
Pic courtesy: Twitter/Gauri Khan, File Photo

New Delhi: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan always has a hilarious take on almost every situation. If there's one thing the Badshah of Bollywood can be counted on for is his sense of humour.

Recently, the 'Zero' actor left a quirky comment on his wife Gauri Khan's tweet and it's unmissable. The interior designer had shared a video of her mother dancing to the popular song 'Daddy Cool' on her birthday while donning a traditional red outfit. She had shared the video on Twitter and Instagram.

The dance video highly impressed SRK as he replied to Gauri's tweet, saying that he needed to take dance lessons from his mother-in-law. He wrote, "Hmmm need to take dancing lessons from mom in law."

Check out his tweet:

 

SRK and Gauri got married on October 25, 1991. The couple has three children together - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. 

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L Rai's 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif in 2018. He is currently shooting for 'Pathan' which stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

