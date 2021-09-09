Shah Rukh Khan wants dancing lessons from wife Gauri Khan's mom after watching THIS video!

New Delhi: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan always has a hilarious take on almost every situation. If there's one thing the Badshah of Bollywood can be counted on for is his sense of humour.

Recently, the 'Zero' actor left a quirky comment on his wife Gauri Khan's tweet and it's unmissable. The interior designer had shared a video of her mother dancing to the popular song 'Daddy Cool' on her birthday while donning a traditional red outfit. She had shared the video on Twitter and Instagram.

The dance video highly impressed SRK as he replied to Gauri's tweet, saying that he needed to take dance lessons from his mother-in-law. He wrote, "Hmmm need to take dancing lessons from mom in law."

Check out his tweet:

Hmmm need to take dancing lessons from mom in law. https://t.co/6t5u0MtT6D — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2021

SRK and Gauri got married on October 25, 1991. The couple has three children together - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L Rai's 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif in 2018. He is currently shooting for 'Pathan' which stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.