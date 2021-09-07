हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wraps dark-comedy 'Darlings' shoot, says 'see you at the movies'

The Mumbai-set film, also starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew, is mounted against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood. 

Alia Bhatt wraps dark-comedy &#039;Darlings&#039; shoot, says &#039;see you at the movies&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday finished filming her upcoming feature "Darlings", which also marks her film production debut. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is producing the dark comedy, which marks the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen.

The Mumbai-set film, also starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew, is mounted against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood. It traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances. Bhatt took to Instagram and posted a reel, showcasing behind the scenes stills and videos from the shoot.

"Darlings, it's a wrap! We have done our best to make a film that we are hoping you will love! See you at the movies," she wrote. Verma also shared the same reel on his social media and said that he had a great time working on the movie.

"#ItsAWrap on #Darlings shoot. It was incredible fun working with this crew and I'm going to miss being around them. Here's a sneak peak at what it was like on the sets," he wrote on Twitter.

Besides 'Darlings', Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawad', SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Brahmastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alia BhattDarlingDarling filmDarling castShah Rukh KhanRed Chillies EntertainmentVijay VermaRoshan Mathew
Next
Story

Arjun Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's horror-comedy Bhoot Police new release date out

Must Watch

PT2M5S

The talks of 11 farmer leaders with the Karnal Administration remained inconclusive, farmers get adamant