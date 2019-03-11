हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's tryst with mysterious woman in Dubai

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Monday shared a snippet of a thrilling quest he experienced after meeting a mysterious woman in Dubai, his favorite city.

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s tryst with mysterious woman in Dubai

Mumbai: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Monday shared a snippet of a thrilling quest he experienced after meeting a mysterious woman in Dubai, his favorite city.

Shah Rukh took to Instagram to share a video in which he is seen walking around Souk Madinat when he meets a mysterious lady who hands him a covered box, leading him to discover hidden gems of the city.

"So I was at the Souk Madinat, enjoying a nice quiet day by myself. A lady walked up to me and said 'Hadiya Min Dubai, Iktashifha'," he said in the vide.

He captioned the video: "A Dubai holiday, filled with the most epic adventures... Join me as I return to my favourite city. But this time, on a thrilling quest! #BeMyGuest."

The video is a part of Dubai Tourism's #BeMyGuest campaign, which aims to offer people compelling reasons to visit and revisit Dubai with friends and family.

Shah Rukh, who calls Dubai his 'home away from home', seems to be enjoying a range of experiences as he hunts for clues around the city with help from residents and his fans, taking him to key attractions and destinations there.

On playing a pivotal role in advocating Dubai as a must-visit destination, Shah Rukh had earlier said in a statement: "I have been travelling regularly to this wonderful city for years and each time I visit, I'm just amazed by so much that's new, exciting and the best-of-its-kind in the world.

