Shahid Kapoor looks dapper as ever as he steps out for a dinner date with Mira Rajput — Pics

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor seems to can't get enough of his dearest wifey Mira Rajput, who is a mother to their two adorable kids.

Shahid, who had a busy January due to the outdoor shoot for his upcoming film 'Kabir Singh', on Monday took time out of his schedule to take his better half out for a dinner date. And the adorable couple didn't mind getting captured by the shutterbugs.

Shahid and Mira were clicked outside a restaurant in Mumbai. While Shahid looked dapper in a blue sweatshirt and distressed denim, Mira looked hot as ever in a white cartoon-print shirt and wrap-around black miniskirt. She teamed up the outfit with white sneakers and kept her hair neatly tied.

Take a look at their pictures:

Shahid and Mira often shared pictures from their outings on their respective Instagrams which leave their followers spellbound every time.

Recently, Shahid, along with his stepbrother Ishaan Khattar, appeared on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' where he had revealed that he has no social life ever since he got married to Mira. The actor also spoke about his equation with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali post-Padmaavat and he said that his relationship with most of the industry people is 'zilch'.

"Ever since I got married, I have literally not had a social life. I don’t know if that’s a good thing I probably think that’s a really bad thing because I was a bit of recluse anyways and now I’m so into my kids that every time I finish shooting I’m only with them. I’m not in touch with most people," the actor said on the show.

On the professional front, Shahid is busy with 'Kabir Singh', which is a remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. The film also features Kiara Advani, who has collaborated with Shahid before in a music video, 'Urvashi' and is slated to release on June 21, 2019

