Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput demands he do a fun film next, actor says ‘typecast hero in need’

Shahid Kapoor recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput demands he do a fun film next, actor says ‘typecast hero in need’
Credit: Instagram/ @shahidkapoor

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor decided to share an open invitation to filmmakers, asking to be cast in a ‘fun film’ as per his wife’s request. The actor shared this unusual request on his story from his verified account on Instagram.

The actor started the message by saying that his wife, Mira Rajput, scolded him about the fact that he doesn’t get any fun movies in which he dances.

He put the text on a plain background and wrote, “My wife has fired me about how I am not doing a film which is fun and where I dance. Open invitation please gimme something that allows me to please her. #typecast hero in need.”

Take a look at his post below:

Shahid Kapoor requests a fun film

He further tagged his wife and told her he is committed to the cause, to which she has responded “Unbelievable” by reposting his story from her account.

Shahid recently wrapped the shoot for his upcoming film ‘Jersey’ and is now waiting to sign a new project. He took the opportunity to put forward his request for a fun film in which he can dance.

 

Tags:
Shahid KapoorMira RajputShahid Kapoor film offers
