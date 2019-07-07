close

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty, husband's 'Jumma chumma' moment

London: Actress Shilpa Shetty's London diaries can make anyone turn green with envy. After the 'Jumma chumma' moment with her husband Raj Kundra, she is having fun with her girls here.

The actress has been sharing photos and videos from her vacation on social media. In one of the videos, Shilpa, donning a yellow top and jeans with white sneakers, is seen sharing a kiss with Raj, who is also casually dressed up. 

She captioned it: "Jumma Chumma De De Mwaaah @rajkundra9 #fridayfun #thankgoditsfriday #love #instalove #hubby #londondiarirs #holiday #hamptoncourtpalace."

The couple married in November 2009, and have a son, Viaan Raj Kundra. The little one is also enjoying the holiday with his parents. He was seen "giving and getting love" from some deers here.

Going by Shilpa's latest photos, her sister and actress Shamita is also having fun with her in London.

