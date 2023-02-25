Shilpa Shetty Turns Head in White Jumpsuit With Plunging Neckline At Awards Night, Watch Pics, Videos

NEW DELHI: Several B-Town celebrities including names like Malaika Arora, Rohini Iyer, Hina Khan and others were seen at the Big Impacts Awards held in Mumbai on Friday night. The stars upped the glam quotient at the event and stole the limelight with their impeccable elegance. While all of them managed to look extremely gorgeous, Shilpa Shetty stole the show as she turned out in an elegant white jumpsuit for the evening.

The white jumpsuit came with a jacket and sheer paneling inside. It had waist-length plunging V neckline, flared bottoms and cinched waist. The white blazer had lace work design, intricate embroidery of black flowers and padded shoulders. The actor accessorised her look with golden bracelet, pearl studs and side-parted wavy locks.

However, netizens were not too pleased seeing the 47-year-old actor donning a bold attire and flaunting her curves. Some of the users brutally trolled her and dropped some nasty remarks in the comment box.

Malaika Arora appeared in a black embellished gown.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and TV actor Hina Khan donned a quirky outfit for the evening.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was seen in an action comedy film 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. The film failed to impress the audience as well as citics and was a Box Office dud. She will soon be making her grand OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The film aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism" of police personnel across the country.