Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut backs Jaya Bachchan, says 'some people bad-mouthing film industry'

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP and party’s national spokesman Sanjay Raut on Tuesday (September 15, 2020) backed Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan who had said in Parliament that a few people from the Mumbai film industry were defaming it and that they should be stopped.

“Some people are bad-mouthing film industry. It's not only the industry but also our culture-tradition that is being defamed. They say there is a drugs racket. Is it not in politics or any other sector? It is the responsibility of government and people to stop it,’’ the Shiv Sena leader said while talking to reporters.

Raut went on to say, “film industry is receiving a bad reputation due to only a few people. This is what Jaya Bachchan said. This is true that the industry provides jobs to 5 Lakh people, if someone is trying to finish this off, then they should be stopped.’’

The remarks from the Shiv Sena leader came hours after SP MP Jaya Bachchan, without taking any names, slammed BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan for his drugs conspiracy remark in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

"The Government must stand by the entertainment industry because it always comes forward to help the government. They come and speak for them, support them if there is a national calamity, they come forward, give money, give their services. And I think it is very important that the government must support this industry and not kill it just because there are a few people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. This industry brings international name, and recognition also apart from the political people. I was really embarrassed and ashamed yesterday one of our members in the Loj Sabha, who is from the industry spoke against (I am not taking the name) the film industry. It is a shame 'jis thali mein khate hai usi me chhed karte hai', galat baat hai. I need the protection, this industry needs protection and support of the government", Jaya Bachchan said during the second day of the Monsoon session in Parliament.

Jaya Bachchan also gave a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the alleged attempt to defame the film industry.

Ravi Kishan had on Monday said that drug conspiracy is a big issue and has affected Bollywood, urging the government to take strict measures against the culprits. He even said that drugs come to India via China and Pakistan, as part of a larger conspiracy to target the youth of our country.

Interestingly, actress Kangana Ranaut retorted with a hard-hitting tweet. "Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenager, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also," she tweeted.

The drugs conspiracy has once again become the talking point in Bollywood after Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik and several other names emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.