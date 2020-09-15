Would you say the same if your daughter Shweta was beaten, drugged and molested as a teenager: Kangana Ranaut to Jaya Bachchan

New Delhi: After veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha today said that a few people are trying to defame the film industry and the government must provide protection against it, Kangana Ranaut retorted with a hard-hitting tweet.

Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenager, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also

Like a famous choreographer once said “ रेप किया तो क्या हुआ रोटी तो दी ना” is that what you implying? There are no proper HR departments in production houses where women can complain, no safety or insurances for those who risk their lives every day,no 8 hours shift regulations. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

This mentality that gareeb ko roti mila toh that’s enough need to change,gareeb ko roti ke saath samman aur payaar bhi chahiye, I have a full list of reforms I want from centre government for workers and junior artists,some day if I meet honourable Prime Minister I will discuss. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

As and when I get time to meet authorities I will share the detailed list of reforms I have prepared for labourers in the film industry across India so that young leading Indians can fight for similar reforms for their underprivileged friends in their own respective fields. https://t.co/kqKLANY09E — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

The actress in one of her replies on Twitter wrote:

इंडस्ट्री सिर्फ़ करण जोहर/उसके पापा ने नहीं बनाई,बाबा साहेब फाल्के से लेकर हर कलाकार और मज़दूर ने बनाई है,उस फ़ौजी ने जिसने सीमाओं को बचाया,उस नेता ने जिसने संविधान की रक्षा की है,उस नागरिक ने जिसने टिकट ख़रीदा और दर्शक का किरदार निभाया,इंडस्ट्री करोड़ों भारतवासीयों ने बनाई है। https://t.co/klkJlqcJ6C — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

Jaya Bachchan, without taking any names, slammed BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan for his drugs conspiracy remark in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

"The Government must stand by the entertainment industry because it always comes forward to help the government. They come and speak for them, support them if there is a national calamity, they come forward, give money, give their services. And I think it is very important that the government must support this industry and not kill it just because there are a few people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. This industry brings international name, and recognition also apart from the political people. I was really embarrassed and ashamed yesterday one of our members in the Loj Sabha, who is from the industry spoke against (I am not taking the name) the film industry. It is a shame 'jis thali mein khate hai usi me chhed karte hai', galat baat hai. I need the protection, this industry needs protection and support of the government", Jaya Bachchan said during the second day of the Monsoon session in Parliament.

Jaya Bachchan also gave a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the alleged attempt to defame the film industry.

Ravi Kishan had on Monday said that drug conspiracy is a big issue and has affected Bollywood, urging the government to take strict measures against the culprits. He even said that drugs come to India via China and Pakistan, as part of a larger conspiracy to target the youth of our country.

The drugs conspiracy has once again become the talking point in Bollywood after Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik and several other names emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.