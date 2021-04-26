Shobhaa De mocks Bollywood celebs for going to Maldives amid COVID-19 surge says 'our stars don’t want to waste their bikini bods'

New Delhi: Columnist and writer Shobhaa De has once again slammed Bollywood stars for jetting off to the Maldives amid the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time she took to her official column in the Times Of India to publicly mock celebs to take refuge on fancy holidays while India suffers due to COVID-19.

On April 25, she published her recent piece in which she jokingly urges politicians to join actors on their luxurious vacations at the Maldives as they deserve a break amidst the pandemic.

De took several jabs at Bollywood actors saying, "not everyone is Sonu Sood" and that it's important for stars to travel to the tropical island to show off their 'bikini bod'.

Later, she also called out celebrities for endorsing stay-at-home protocol but not following it themselves.

She wrote, "But frankly, why find reasons, justifications, explanations? Why itna guilt-vilt? Just do it! Like the Bollywood stars who are sweet enough to advise their less fortunate countrymen and women to stay home and stay masked, while they post sunkissed shots. Then are the blessed ones like Dia Mirza who have fans going ‘awwwww’ over the bride’s baby bump. As for those pampered ‘influencers’— this is the upside of the Age of Insta. Freebies galore!"

It appears the columnist wasn't afraid of any backlash as she brazenly name-dropped Bollywood stars in her article mentioned Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit Nene and called them out for their privilege.

"Everyone is aware of the magic of the Maldives. Kuch toh hoga, na? Maldives today is no longer just a fabulous destination for bored Bollywood wives. It is a coveted sub-culture, a phenomenon, a fantasy— every desi dreams of flying to a super deluxe beach resort in the Maldives, and posing like Ranbir-Alia, or Madhuri-Dr Nene. Why not?," she further wrote.

Earlier Shobhaa De had taken to her Instagram to share an angry note written by celebrity manager Rohini Iyer about celerities flaunting their vacation pictures on social media.

De had taken to her Instagram to repost Iyer's post which read, "For all of you vacationing in Maldives and Goa and exotic locales, remember it's a holiday for you. It's a bloody pandemic all over. So be don't be an insensitive idiot and post pictures of your privileged life. You're not only coming across as brainless but also completely blind and tone deaf. This is not the time to boost your Instagram numbers."

"This is the time to step up and help or if you can't do anything, then shut up and stay home, or stay quiet in your holiday home.. masked up. no photos. This is not fashion week or kingfisher calendar time," the post concluded.

Have a look at her previous post:

The noted writer, Shobhaa De had founded three magazines - Stardust, Society, and Celebrity.

She contributes to columns in several leading newspapers as of now.

De is also the author of many books such as Shobhaa: Never a Dull De, Shethji, Shobhaa at Sixty, Sandhya`s secret, Superstar India – From Incredible to Unstoppable, Strange Obsession, Snapshots and Spouse: The truth about marriage among others.