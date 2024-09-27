Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan, who never fails to shower love on his girlfriend and actor Saba Azad, recently reacted to pictures of her.

On Thursday, Saba posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram where she wore a red bodycon dress with a deep neckline.

Along with the post, she dropped emojis of Apple in the caption. As soon as she shared the post with her Insta Fam, Hrithik reacted to the post and wrote, "Woah" with heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Dia Mirza and Shibani Dandekar also reacted to the post. Dia wrote, "Hello Gorgeous Human" with heart emojis while Shibani commented, "OH.MY. LORD!!" with fire and heart emojis.

Talking about Saba's look, she styled her hair in an open look and completed her appearance with subtle makeup. Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, entering the party hand-in-hand with her.

Earlier, the actor was married to Sussanne Khan, and they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They divorced in 2014. Meanwhile, on the work front, Saba has started shooting for the second season of the medical comedy-drama 'Who's Your Gynac?'.

Created and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the second season brings back Saba Azad, Karishma Singh, Aaron Arjun Koul, Kunal Thakur, and Vibha Chibber.

'Who's Your Gynac? 2' will premiere soon on Amazon miniTV. On the other hand, Hrithik is currently filming in Italy for his upcoming movie 'War 2'.

'War 2' is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars Jr NTR.

It is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film 'War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year. (ANI)