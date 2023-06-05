Siddhant Chaturvedi Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda, Couple Twins In White - Watch

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been making headlines with their alleged relationship. The buzz of their rumoured relationship has been out there for quite some time. Now, finally, the two have made an appearance together and fans are in love.

In a pap video, Siddhant and Navya can be seen coming out of the airport together in twinning outfits. Both are wearing casual white outfits as they depart from the airport. Siddhant is looking cool in a loose white colour t-shirt paired with jogger pants. Navya, on the other hand, is wearing a white colour crop top and black pants. Fans dropped heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One wrote, '@navyananda and @siddhantchaturvedi look so good together and charming together.'

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship officially. Speculations of their romance began when they started commenting on each other's Instagram posts. Also, they were seen attending many parties together but they always arrived separately, this is their first appearance together.

On the work front, Navya recently started her own podcast 'What the hell Navya,' where women from the Bachchan clan-Jaya Bachchan, Navya and her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda discuss various topics.

On the other hand, Siddhant has 'Yudhra' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' in the pipeline.