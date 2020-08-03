Siddharth Pithani contacted police on phone, yet to appear before SIT: Patna IG on Sushant Singh Rajput case

New Delhi: Every day there is a new development in the mysterious death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Bihar police's parallel investigation along with Mumbai police has unravelled several hidden angles related to the late actor's personal and professional life.

Patna IG, Gupteshwar Pandey said, "I am trying to be in constant touch with Maharashtra DGP and monitor every development. I have also called for a high-level meeting with officials."

According to sources, in a meeting held at Chief Minister's residence last evening, it was decided to send IPS Vinay Tiwari to quarantine. Soon after this meeting, the BMC was given his location and late night a team reached the guest house where IPS official from Patna was staying to put him in quarantine.

Meanwhile, Dipesh's statement in connection with Sushant's case has been recorded. However, Sidharth Pithani has contacted the police on phone but has not yet appeared before SIT, said the Patna IG.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Several political leaders, parties and fans have been pressing for a CBI inquiry into the case since many new developments have been unravelled.

Bihar police have come into action and a parallel investigation along with Mumbai police is on track to come to a conclusion.