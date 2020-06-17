Socha tha Bhojpuri mein batiyaenge tumse, guru: Siddhant Chaturvedi on not being able to meet Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi: ‘Gully Boy’ star Siddhant Chaturvedi has penned a heartbreaking note on his unfulfilled dream of meeting actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died on Sunday. Siddhant shared that he wanted to meet Sushant and speak to him in Bhojpuri. Though he hasn’t mentioned Sushant’s in his post, it is quite evident who he is talking about.

“Jab tum the, hum kuch nahi the. Ab hum hain, tum nahi. Socha tha Bhojpuri mein batiyaenge tumse, guru. Ballia se Patna itna bhi door nahi,” Siddhant wrote in Hindi.

Sushant hailed from Patna, Bihar, while Siddhant was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. He was said to be under depression for some months. His untimely demise has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans.

Condoling Sushant’s death, Siddhant had shared a throwback photo with the late star and Jacqueline Fernandez and captioned it as, “Ye photo bohot khaas hai. Socha tha ki jab phir kabhi milenge toh dikhaunga aur puchunga – ‘Aapko yaad hai? Main wahi ladka hun.’ Yanhi se mera safar shuru hua tha, aur aap usme hamesha rahengey, bhai.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites were held in Mumbai on Monday in the presence of family members and a few industry colleagues.