Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor looks like an Indian princess in this outfit—Pic inside

Sonam Kapoor's latest Instagram post will give you major festive vibes as the diva stuns in a pink lehenga, looking like an Indian princess.

Sonam Kapoor looks like an Indian princess in this outfit—Pic inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is hailed as the style queen of the industry. Whether it is posing in a trendy western dress, giving major boss lady vibes in a suit or looking like the perfect 'Desi Kudi' in traditional wear, the stunner is often in the limelight.

Her latest Instagram post will give you major festive vibes as the diva stuns in a pink lehenga, looking like an Indian princess.

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

The caption is, “This beauty is a Pink to fuchsia Resham ombré shaded lehenga with mirror embellishment. It is blended with an intricate mirror work blouse and complimented by a pastel frill edging dupatta with a mirror border to give it a trendy look for the upcoming festive season. @neerusindia #neerusindia #letsgetfestive #neerussantacruz #neerusweddingcollection”

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor' along with Dulquer Salmaan. The film released on September 20 and is helmed by Abhishek Sharma.

