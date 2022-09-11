South Koreans ace Ranveer Singh's 'Tattad Tattad' hook step-Watch

New Delhi: Don`t we all just love when people from across the world groove on our very own Bollywood music.

After the rapid popularisation of `Kala Chashma` across the globe, it looks like there`s another dance number that people abroad are enjoying!Recently a group of South Koreans was filmed dancing to the tunes of `Nagada Sang Dhol` and `Tattad Tattad` and as expected, the video has now gone viral. Both the songs from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer `Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela", had the Korean group of men and women shake their legs to it in enthusiasm.

In the clip shared by a digital creator named Swarnim, the young lot could be seen dressed in traditional outfits, acing the hook steps of both the songs.

Here is the video shared by the user:

Swarnim uploaded the video on Instagram and mentioned that the dance took place at an event organized to celebrate the Korean Thanksgiving Festival known as `Chuseok`. Swarnim further mentioned in her caption that the said festival is also called `Hangavi` which means mid-autumn festival or the harvest moon festival.

South Koreans enjoy a three-day holiday during the festivities. It is celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar on the full moon every year.