TATTAD TATTAD

South Koreans ace Ranveer Singh's 'Tattad Tattad' hook step-Watch

 The dance took place at an event organized to celebrate the Korean Thanksgiving Festival known as `Chuseok`.

Last Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 09:55 PM IST|Source: ANI
New Delhi: Don`t we all just love when people from across the world groove on our very own Bollywood music.

After the rapid popularisation of `Kala Chashma` across the globe, it looks like there`s another dance number that people abroad are enjoying!Recently a group of South Koreans was filmed dancing to the tunes of `Nagada Sang Dhol` and `Tattad Tattad` and as expected, the video has now gone viral. Both the songs from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer `Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela", had the Korean group of men and women shake their legs to it in enthusiasm.

In the clip shared by a digital creator named Swarnim, the young lot could be seen dressed in traditional outfits, acing the hook steps of both the songs.

A post shared by (@lucknowi_nawab_in_korea)

Swarnim uploaded the video on Instagram and mentioned that the dance took place at an event organized to celebrate the Korean Thanksgiving Festival known as `Chuseok`. Swarnim further mentioned in her caption that the said festival is also called `Hangavi` which means mid-autumn festival or the harvest moon festival.

South Koreans enjoy a three-day holiday during the festivities. It is celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar on the full moon every year. 

