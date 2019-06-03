Still ignorant about true meaning of fitness: Vidyut Jammwal

Mumbai: Actor Vidyut Jammwal says he chose wellness as his life choice as a child, but still doesn't know the true meaning of fitness.

"For me, wellness is a life choice I made as a child even when I wasn't aware what it meant entirely," Vidyut, known for his toned body and doing some daredevil stunts in his films, said in a statement.

The actor believes in managing the balance between mind and body and always challenges himself to do something different in his fitness routines. He was given the 'Fittest Man Of The Year' award at Urbane Awards 2019, here on June Saturday.

"After winning awards like the Fittest Man of The Year, I still feel I know nothing about fitness. When asked about my mantra, it is -- Get started and keep going till you achieve what you had set out to do.

"Whether it means sitting or standing in the right posture or keeping mind and body in sync through breathing, it is all part of my regime," he said.

On the film front, the actor will be seen in the third instalment of the "Commando" franchise and Mahesh Manjrek'r's gangster drama "Power".