Suhana Khan's latest pic from Maldives vacay is breaking the internet!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous daughter Suhana Khan is a style icon amongst the youngsters. The stunner has a huge fan following on social media. There are several fan pages dedicated to her already.

The Khan family had gone for a family vacay a few days back and their photo album was shared by daddy cool SRK on social media. An active fan page of Suhana has now shared the latest picture of the star kid which has gone viral on the internet.

Check out the picture:

Looks like the picture has been clicked while Suhana was enjoying her family vacay at the Maldives. She is donning denim shorts with a white-blue chequered shirt and royal blue crop top.

The stunner is posing for the photo-op looking absolutely Bollywood ready.

With several star kids such as Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor already making waves in Bollywood, all eyes are set on Suhana's big-screen debut.

However, nothing has been officially announced as to when she will enter the world of movies with a splash.