Sunny Leone chills by the pool in a floral monokini—Pic

New Delhi: The gorgeous Sunny Leone is an internet sensation and her pics are often in limelight. About a month ago, the actress was on a vacation in Dubai along with her husband Daniel Weber. She had shared a couple of pics from her vacay, wanting us to pack our bags and head to some exotic location!

The actress took to Instagram again and shared a throwback pic from her vacay. She captioned the photograph as, “Love Dubai!

Sunny can be seen wearing a floral print monokini in the pic paired with brown sunnies. The actress is seen closing her eyes and relaxing as she stands by the pool.

Check out her post here:

Since she was with her husband Daniel on the vacay, we assume that it is him who clicked the picture.

Sunny married Daniel in 2011 and the couple has three children today. They adopted a baby girl named Nisha in July 2017 and welcomed their twin sons—Noah and Asher via surrogacy in March 2018.

On the work front, Sunny will be seen in a special dance number in the erotic-horror web series 'Ragini MMS Returns'.