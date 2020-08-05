हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Supreme Court on Sushant Singh Rajput: It's unfortunate a gifted artist died, truth must come out

Supreme Court on Sushant Singh Rajput: It&#039;s unfortunate a gifted artist died, truth must come out

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it is unfortunate that a gifted artist like Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in unusual circumstances and the truth in the matter should come out.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy, hearing the arguments on a plea by Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai, said "very unfortunate incident has taken place".

"A gifted and talented artist has passed away in circumstances which are unusual. Now, the circumstances in which this death took place needs to be inquired into," Justice Roy observed.

The judge also added that it needs to be investigated whether there was any criminality involved in the matter.

"Everybody has an opinion in the matter, we need to proceed according to the law," added Justice Roy.

Rhea Chakraborty's counsel asked the top court to grant her interim protection.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Sushant's father, opposed the plea. Singh argued that evidence was being tampered with, and now, after the Centre has informed the court about the CBI inquiry into the matter then her petition does not survive.

"It is in everyone's interest that the truth should be unraveled," observed Justice Roy, who also pulled up the Maharashtra government for quarantining for 14 days a Bihar Police officer, who was specially deputed to Mumbai to lead a team of four into the probe.

"It doesn't send out a good message. He was there to do his job. You must do everything in a professional manner. Protect all evidence," said the judge.

The Maharashtra government counsel insisted that there has been no destruction of evidence in the case. The matter has been posted for further hearing next week.

