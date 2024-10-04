Advertisement
SUREKHA KONDA

Surekha Konda Says, 'No One Knows Why They Parted'; After Her Remarks On Naga Chaitanya And Samantha's Divorce

Surekha Konda says whatever she said about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce was from an internal source from the industry after retracting her statement.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 01:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Surekha Konda Says, 'No One Knows Why They Parted'; After Her Remarks On Naga Chaitanya And Samantha's Divorce (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Surekha Kinda who got massively slammed by the entire south industry over calling Samantha and Naga Chaitanya political had issued a new statement that has grabbed all the attention once again.

After being slammed for her remarks over Chay and Sam's divorce, in her latest statement Surekha claims that she only made the statement after she learned it from her internal sources from the film industry itself.

On Thursday, Surekha said, "Whatever I have said is wrong but till today no one knows why Naga Chaitanya and Samatha parted ways, did they ever clarify on that. Whatever I have said was based on our internal sources from the film industry". She further added," may have reacted angrily but whatever I have said is the truth. I have not hidden anything. I won’t spare KTR."

Earlier Surekha had retracted her statement and even apologised to Samantha and mentioned she has no personal grudge against her and was only targeting BRS working President KT Rama Rao," I had to criticise him (K T Rama Rao). I do not have any personal animosity towards anyone. Taking the name of a family was inadvertent. I felt really bad after seeing her tweet (Samantha’s Instagram). Last night itself, I posted a message unconditionally withdrawing my comments".

What Surekha said about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce led to the entire controversy.
The controversy started after Surekha blamed KT Rama Rao for the divorce of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya claiming that Sam had refused a political favour that contributed to their separation, "KTR asked to send Samantha in return for not demolishing the N-convention centre. Nagarjuna forced Samantha to go to KTR, but she said no. That led to divorce".

Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and many actors slammed Konda Surekha with a hashtag on X account Film industry will not tolerate this.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

