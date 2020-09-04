Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI may arrest Rhea Chakraborty, say sources

In a major development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, sources on Thursday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) may arrest Rhea Chakraborty in the case. She could be arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for abetment to suicide, according to sources.

During its investigation, the CBI found that Sushant's condition started to deteriorate after he met Rhea. Rhea Chakraborty and her entire family took drugs and after coming in contact with Sushant, Rhea treated his 'depression' with 'bud' (marijuana) and intoxicated him.

Sources said that Rhea always kept enough drugs in her house through her brother Showik so that Sushant did not face any problem for intoxication. This is how Sushant got addicted to drugs. Meanwhile, when Sushant's sisters got to know about Sushant consuming drugs, they urged him to stay away from Rhea, however, Sushant couldn't live without Rhea.

After this, Sushant's sisters and Rhea had an argument and Rhea gave an ultimatum to Sushant and said 'either live with me, marry me or go back to your family', sources revealed. Sushant started to be less in touch with his family after this, however, his sister used to be worried for him and used to get him to talk to her.

It is said that after Disha Salian's death on June 8, Sushant was severely upset and had a fight with Rhea after which she left his home. It was because of this that Sushant reportedly started consuming drugs in large quantities and due to Rhea's indifference, Sushant committed suicide.

In their investigation so far, CBI has uncovered that Sushant was caught between his sisters and Rhea's fight after which he hanged himself to end all the quarrels. The CBI has also not found any evidence of the transfer of Sushant's money in Rhea's bank account with ICICI Bank in Delhi. Sources say that CBI thinks that Sushant died by suicide as they have not found any evidence suggesting murder.

While investigating from the angle of suicide, the needle of suspicion is pointing towards Rhea. CBI feels Sushant was made addicted to drugs and that is why his condition deteriorated. In the meantime, Rhea was 'responsible' for causing a rift in Sushant's family and she left him.