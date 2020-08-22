Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI to recreate sequence of events at crime scene today; may interrogate Cooper hospital doctors who conducted autopsy

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday kickstarted the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput here as it collected documents from the Mumbai Police and recorded the statements of several people.

Sources said that on Saturday (August 22), the CBI will recreate Sushant's death scene at his Bandra's Mont Blanc flat and will question the first five persons who had reached the spot after the actor's death on June 14.

The agency will also speak to the doctors who conducted Sushant's autopsy and signed on his report. If required, the team will also speak to the Mumbai Police DCP, with whom the family of Sushant shared a WhatsApp message in February this year citing alleged threats to the actor's life.

An agency source in Mumbai further said that the CBI will ask for the call detail records of Sushant, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others.

Earlier on Friday, the federal agency recorded the statement of Sushant's cook Neeraj and personal staff Dipesh Swant and house manager Samuel Miranda. According to reports, Neeraj spent the night at the IAF Guest House in Santacruz area where he was grilled by the agency sleuths for almost 12 hours.

In all probability, the CBI will also question Rhea Chakraborty's relatives.

The sources also said that in the coming days, the agency will also call Rhea and other people named in the FIR for questioning. The CBI also got the seven-page detailed autopsy report of Sushant from the Mumbai Police. According to the autopsy report, there were no external injury marks on Sushant's body and no marks on the back of his neck.

The agency has formed four or five small teams — one to liaise with police, another to take up the crime spot probe, while others will engage in field probes, witnesses, and interrogation.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing a money laundering case involving Sushant Singh Rajput death, on August 21 recorded the statement of actor's sister Priyanka Singh in Delhi.