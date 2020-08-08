हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ED to grill Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajeet, brother Showik on Monday, Siddharth Pithani to be probed today

The ED will probe Rhea's father Indrajeet Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty on Monday (August 10, 2020). 

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ED to grill Rhea Chakraborty&#039;s father Indrajeet, brother Showik on Monday, Siddharth Pithani to be probed today
Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Play

New Delhi: In the mysterious death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned actress Rhea Chakraborty for around 9 hours on Friday. She was probed in the presence of father Indrajeet Chakraborty, brother Showik and manager Shruti Modi respectively. 

As per sources, Sushant's friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani is likely to be probed by the financial agency today. He was summoned to be in Mumbai for questioning a day back. 

The ED will probe Rhea's father Indrajeet Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty on Monday (August 10, 2020). Along with Rhea, her brother was also the director of two of Sushant's companies.

The Enforcement Directorate had registered a money laundering case against Rhea under Personal Money Laundering Act (PMLA) involving the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a team of the financial probe agency reached the residence of Chartered Accountant Sandeep Sridhar and quizzed him a few days back.

Rhea's associate Samuel Miranda and her CA Ritesh Shah were also probed in relation to the death of the actor. The ED came into action after the case was registered by the ED against Rhea and her family members. It was over Rs 15 crore amount which was allegedly spent by Rhea.

The sum was withdrawn from Sushant's account, reportedly. It was after Sushant's father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea in Patna. The ED has named Rhea and her family members in the case on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police is also likely to submit a status report along with an affidavit in the Supreme Court today. A dossier has been prepared with details pertaining to the investigation related to Sushant's case so far. 

The apex court on Wednesday had asked the Mumbai police to submit its report within three days. 

 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputRhea ChakrabortySushant Singh Rajput death caseIndrajit ChakrabortyShowik Chakrabortysushant singh rajput suicide
Next
Story

"Don't waste our time, dismissed," SC junks 'unnecessary' PIL for CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death

  • 20,88,611Confirmed
  • 42,518Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M8S

Air India plane crash : 18 people, including two pilots killed in plane crash at Kozhikode