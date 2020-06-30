हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Police questions actor's 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sanjana Sanghi

The latest one to reach Bandra police station for questioning is his 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sanjana Sanghi, who is making her Bollywood debut with this film.

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Police questions actor&#039;s &#039;Dil Bechara&#039; co-star Sanjana Sanghi

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood superstar Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, leaving behind his grieving family, fans and film fraternity. His death by suicide sent shock waves across the nation, with fans demanding a CBI enquiry. 

Mumbai police is currently investigating the case and have recorded statements of people associated with the actor. 

The latest one to reach Bandra police station for questioning is his 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sanjana Sanghi, who is making her Bollywood debut with this film. 'Dil Bechara' will be Sushant Singh Rajput's last film on-screen. 

It will have a digital release on July 23, 2020, on DisneyPlusHotstar. 

'Dil Bechara' marks the debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi and also debutant filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra. Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing a special role in the movie. 

Meanwhile, several actors and politicians visited Sushant's Patna residence and condoled his demise. Law and Justice, Electronics, Information Technology and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, actors Nana Patekar, Shekhar Suman amongst others met is grieving father and extended condolences. 

 

