Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares childhood pic of actor along with inspiring quote on fighting injustice

New Delhi: "When you believe in something, fight for it. And when you see injustice fight harder than you've ever fought before," Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti quoted Brad Meltzer while sharing a post dedicated to the actor. She also added hashtags 'Global Prayers for SSR', 'Warriors For SSR' and 'CBI For SSR' to her post.

Shweta has been demanding a CBI probe into Sushant's death on June 14. A social media campaign urging a CBI inquiry has also begun and many celebrities have lent their support to it.

The CBI inquiry demands have followed a video posted by Shweta, in which she was seen holding a placard that reads: "I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request for #CBIforSSR."

Following her post, actress Kangana Ranaut had also shared a video demanding a CBI probe into the death. Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also lent her support to the family and Kriti Sanon also shared a post on the same.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. His family has lodged an FIR accusing his actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges.