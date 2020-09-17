Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti takes break from social media: Need to heal from the pain

New Delhi: Late star Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday announced that she will take a short break from social media. In the post, she also spoke about her struggle to deal with the pain of her brother's death.

"How much ever you try to stay strong, but at times this strong pain takes over that Bhai is actually not there anymore. Will never be able to touch him or see him laugh or listen to him cracking jokes... I wonder how long will it take to heal completely," Shweta wrote. She also attached a photo of herself with Sushant.

"Have decided to take 10 days off from being online and immerse myself in deep meditation and prayers. Really need to heal from this pain," she added.

Read her post here:

Shweta, who stays in the US, is quite active on social media and often shares memories of Sushant. She also hosted online campaigns such as 'Global Prayers for SSR', 'Plants 4 SSR' in Sushant's memory.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. His death case is being investigated by the CBI. Meanwhile, ED and NCB are probing other cases in connection with his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested in connection with a drug case linked to the actor's death.