हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti takes break from social media: Need to heal from the pain

Shweta Singh Kirti spoke about her struggle to deal with the pain of her brother Sushant Singh Rajput's death. 

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s sister Shweta Singh Kirti takes break from social media: Need to heal from the pain
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shwetasinghkirti

New Delhi: Late star Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday announced that she will take a short break from social media. In the post, she also spoke about her struggle to deal with the pain of her brother's death. 

"How much ever you try to stay strong, but at times this strong pain takes over that Bhai is actually not there anymore. Will never be able to touch him or see him laugh or listen to him cracking jokes... I wonder how long will it take to heal completely," Shweta wrote. She also attached a photo of herself with Sushant. 

"Have decided to take 10 days off from being online and immerse myself in deep meditation and prayers. Really need to heal from this pain," she added.

Read her post here:

Shweta, who stays in the US, is quite active on social media and often shares memories of Sushant. She also hosted online campaigns such as 'Global Prayers for SSR', 'Plants 4 SSR' in Sushant's memory.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. His death case is being investigated by the CBI. Meanwhile, ED and NCB are probing other cases in connection with his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested in connection with a drug case linked to the actor's death.

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputShweta Singh Kirtisushant singh rajput deathSushant Singh Rajput death case
Next
Story

Hope media will show restraint while reporting about Rakul Preet Singh in connection with Rhea Chakraborty case: HC
  • 51,18,253Confirmed
  • 83,198Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M15S

India is committed to protect its sovereignty: Rajnath Singh