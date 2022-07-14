NEW DELHI: Lalit Modi, former IPL chairman, on Thursday (July 14) announced that he is dating Bollywood star and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. The London-based businessman, and currently fugitive, made his relationship with Sen official in a post on his Twitter account.

"Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," Modi, 56, wrote alongside two current and two throwback photographs with the actor. In one of the photos, the two can be seen cosying up to each other amidst the blue waters of the ocean. In the other one, the 'Aarya' actress and Lalit Modi are all smiles as they pose for a selfie.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Soon after he shared the tweet, speculations about Modi and Sen's wedding started doing the rounds on social media. In a follow up post, the businessman clarified that they are just 'dating'.

In December 2021, Sushmita announced breakup with fashion model Rohman Shawl. However, the two share a good bond as they have posted pictures with each other post-break-up.

Sushmita also recently appeared on Twinkle Khanna's chat show where she spoke about her decision not to get married and what led to it. In the show, Sushmita said, "Luckily I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I never got married is that they were a letdown. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation. If at all, they have been very gracious. Both my kids have accepted people in my life with open arms, and never made a face. They have given everybody an equal measure of love and respect. It's the most beautiful thing to watch".

She also revealed that she came close to getting married thrice, and all three times 'God saved' her. "I came close to getting married thrice; all three times God saved me. I can't tell you what disasters followed with their respective lives. God protected me, also because God is protecting these two kids, he can't let me get into a messy affair," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen announced the third season of her popular web series 'Aarya 3' recently in which she plays the titular character of Aarya Sareen, a powerful and strong lady who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. She takes over the illegal business and drug syndicate run by her husband, portrayed by Chandrachur Singh, and his partners when the former is shot dead.