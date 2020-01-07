हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sussaane khan

Sussanne Khan holidays with Hrithik Roshan and his family

Sussanne Khan has posted a fresh lot of pictures of her vacation with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on Instagram.

Sussanne Khan holidays with Hrithik Roshan and his family

Mumbai: Sussanne Khan has posted a fresh lot of pictures of her vacation with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on Instagram.

In the picture Sussanne is seen having fun with what she calls her "modern family". There's Hrithik and Sussanne, and then there are the kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and also Hrithik's parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky, along with Hrithik's sister Sunaina and his cousins Ehsaan and Pashmina.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"The Modern Family - 2 boys, a mom and a dad, cousins and brothers, sisters, grandparents, granduncle and aunt and 2 friends. New bonds and a heart full of smiles. Everyday life that feels empowering. 2020 here we come... Processing our best while carving the slopes," Sussanne captioned the pic, reports ndtv.com.

Tags:
sussaane khanHrithik RoshanRakesh Roshan
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 13 Day 90 written updates: Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla lock horns

Must Watch

PT7M54S

DNA: Non Stop News, January 6, 2020