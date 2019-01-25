हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker turns producer with Kahaaniwaaley

They are working on films and will announce the projects soon.

Swara Bhasker turns producer with Kahaaniwaaley

Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhaskar has joined hands with her brother Ishan to to launch her production house -- Kahaaniwaaley -- aiming to create and support entertaining and hard-hitting cinema.

"The idea of Kahaaniwaaley has been in the works since the last year-and-a-half. At Kahaaniwaaley, the aim is to support good scripts and filmmakers that have these fresh and powerful stories but they don't get the right platform to showcase them," Swara said in a statement.

Ishan added: "There was a very popular Amrita Sher Gil painting - Ancient Story Teller - at our house in Delhi which served as an inspiration for Swara and me. The core idea of the painting is to tell stories which are compelling, fresh, raw and very different from the rest. Both Swara and I share a driven desire to make striking stories. Hence, when the opportunity came to set up Kahaaniwaaley, it fit our vision perfectly."

They are working on films and will announce the projects soon.

 

Tags:
Swara BhaskerSwara Bhasker producerKahaaniwaaleyKahaaniwaaley proudction houseBollywood
Next
Story

Sapna Choudhary met Sunil Grover and here's what happened next—See pics

Must Watch

Desshit: 7 oaths taken by Zee News on the occasion of Republic Day